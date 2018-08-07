Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 835 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,855 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 0.4% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Blue Chip Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. 85.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNH has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Leerink Swann reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.82.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group opened at $256.76 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $186.00 and a 52-week high of $259.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.10. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $56.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 6th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the healthcare conglomerate to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Larry C. Renfro sold 19,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.55, for a total transaction of $5,002,416.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,118,989.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total transaction of $3,732,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,746,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,572,341.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,829 shares of company stock valued at $12,601,829. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

