Pareteum (TEUM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Pareteum (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) announced its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Pareteum opened at $3.07 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat. Pareteum has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $3.59.

Separately, Taglich Brothers began coverage on Pareteum in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock.

Pareteum Corporation operates a communications cloud services platform in Europe and internationally. Its platform provides mobility, messaging, and security services and applications, with a single-sign-on, application program interface (API), and software development suite. The company's platform hosts integrated IT/back office and core network functionality for mobile network operators, as well as for enterprises to implement and leverage mobile communications solutions on a SaaS, PaaS, or IaaS basis.

