Papa John’s Int’l (PZZA) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Papa John’s Int’l had a negative return on equity of 90.29% and a net margin of 5.17%. Papa John’s Int’l updated its FY18 guidance to $1.30-1.80 EPS.
PZZA traded down $1.26 on Tuesday, hitting $41.07. 2,988,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,220,995. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.28. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.40. Papa John’s Int’l has a 12-month low of $40.65 and a 12-month high of $80.80.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. Papa John’s Int’l’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.
About Papa John’s Int’l
Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, International Operations, and All Others.
