Pangaea Logistics Solutions (PANL) Given News Sentiment Score of 0.01

News articles about Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Pangaea Logistics Solutions earned a daily sentiment score of 0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the shipping company an impact score of 47.7189399622754 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PANL shares. TheStreet upgraded Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.35.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions traded up $0.01, hitting $3.23, during trading hours on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. 1,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,016. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $141.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.27.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $78.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.22 million. equities analysts predict that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

