PacWest Bancorp (PACW) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has $56.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company with one wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Pacific Western Bank (the Bank). The Company provides commercial banking services, including real estate, construction, and commercial loans, and comprehensive deposit and treasury management services to small and medium-sized businesses. PacWest offers additional products and services through its CapitalSource and Square 1 Bank divisions. Its CapitalSource Division provides asset-based, equipment, real estate and security cash flow loans and treasury management services to established middle market businesses on a national basis. Its Square 1 Bank Division offers a comprehensive suite of financial services focused on entrepreneurial businesses and their venture capital and private equity investors, with offices located in key innovation hubs across the United States. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Sandler O’Neill reissued a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 20th. Stephens reissued a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.82.

NASDAQ PACW traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.42. 383,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,997. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.42. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $43.08 and a 12-month high of $55.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $301.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.62 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 8.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 82.19%.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, EVP Christopher D. Blake sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.97, for a total transaction of $539,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,664 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,236.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Craig A. Carlson sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total transaction of $60,863.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,600 shares of company stock worth $1,016,663 over the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACW. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,222,000. Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,006,000. Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,732,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 16.0% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,044,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,710,000 after purchasing an additional 143,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

