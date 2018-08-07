Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX) Lowered to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity set a $34.00 target price on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $48.00 target price on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacira Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.56.

Shares of PCRX traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.20. The company had a trading volume of 28,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 7.79 and a current ratio of 8.58. Pacira Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $26.95 and a 1-year high of $47.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -78.62 and a beta of 1.83.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.37. Pacira Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $84.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Pacira Pharmaceuticals will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David M. Stack sold 25,000 shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $844,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,900,920.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Scranton sold 1,367 shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total transaction of $45,138.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,702.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,093 shares of company stock worth $1,700,983 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000.

About Pacira Pharmaceuticals

Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes proprietary pharmaceutical products primarily for use in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers in the United States. It develops pharmaceutical products based on its proprietary DepoFoam drug delivery technology.

