PACCAR Inc (PCAR) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 104,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,309 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $6,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hikari Power Ltd purchased a new position in PACCAR in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in PACCAR by 132.3% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 28,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 16,004 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in PACCAR by 16.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,095,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,904,000 after buying an additional 155,915 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR in the second quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in PACCAR by 5,888.2% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. 62.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCAR opened at $64.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.24. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $59.82 and a 52-week high of $79.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.26.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.29%.

PACCAR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, July 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on PCAR. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of PACCAR from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of PACCAR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of PACCAR from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.64.

In related news, VP C Michael Dozier sold 13,348 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total value of $846,930.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,860 shares in the company, valued at $562,167. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Douglas S. Grandstaff sold 580 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $38,222.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,216.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,232 shares of company stock worth $1,101,796 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment offers trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

