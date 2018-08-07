P & F Industries (PFIN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

P & F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 9th.

P & F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. P & F Industries had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $15.74 million for the quarter.

Shares of P & F Industries opened at $8.37 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. P & F Industries has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $8.88.

P&F Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, and sells air-powered tools and accessories primarily to the retail, industrial, and automotive markets in the United States and internationally. The company designs, imports, and sells pneumatic hand tools, including sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches under the Florida Pneumatic, Universal Tool, AIRCAT, and NITROCAT names through in-house sales personnel and manufacturers' representatives to retailers, distributors, and private label customers.

