Oxford Square Capital’s (OXSQ) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at National Securities

National Securities reissued their sell rating on shares of Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

“ OXSQ posted core NII/share of $0.18 versus our estimate of $0.21 and the dividend of $0.20. We had modeled CLO equity estimated additional taxable income (EATI) of $2.3 million on the quarter versus the $1.4 million Oxford recorded. We expect core earnings to trend up in 2H18 from spread compression abating and lower refinance and reset costs and in 2019 from what we expect will be a significant loan market dislocation.



 The widening of credit spreads would serve to boost EATI and core NII along with yields on the portfolio, particularly CLO equity which has locked in liabilities but a revolving pool of assets and stands to benefit the most from said dislocation. However, the marks on a leveraged credit vehicle like CLO equity will be significantly negative and drag down NAV/share and we believe the stock with it.



 For example, we think NIM will jump to 11.90% from 11.01% Y/Y for 2019 but also expect NAV/share to decline to $5.90 in 4Q19 from $7.42 in 4Q18 almost entirely as a result of spread widening causing negative marks, particularly on the CLO equity book.



 The steep drop in NAV/share will likely induce selling pressure despite the underlying economics of CLO equity improving with the widening of credit spreads. We think the market’s approach to heavily relying upon NAV to value BDCs is the primary reason why we dislike CLO equity inside a BDC despite finding the asset class itself highly attractive.



 We are revising our 2018 core NII/share estimate to $0.74 from $0.85 and our 2019 core NII/share estimate to $0.87 from $0.89 and maintaining our SELL rating and $5 price target. Our $5 price target represents a 15% discount to out 4Q19 NAV/share estimate which we believe is reasonable given the sizable moves downward we model in NAV/share.,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oxford Square Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Oxford Square Capital has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.13.

Shares of Oxford Square Capital traded up $0.18, reaching $7.17, on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. 162,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,066. Oxford Square Capital has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $7.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.29 million, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 39.47 and a quick ratio of 39.47.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 million. Oxford Square Capital had a net margin of 75.90% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The company’s revenue was down 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Square Capital during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Square Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in Oxford Square Capital during the 1st quarter worth $154,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 142.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 25,204 shares during the last quarter. 15.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oxford Square Capital

TICC Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, and common stock.

