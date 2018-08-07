Owens Corning (OC) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,294 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,352 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 93.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning opened at $61.29 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $56.25 and a 12 month high of $96.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.04.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.28). Owens Corning had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 17th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 16th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OC shares. Argus downgraded Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $96.52 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $85.00 price objective on Owens Corning and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Owens Corning from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Owens Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.31.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential and commercial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Article: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.