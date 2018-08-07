Osram Licht (OSR) Given a €50.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Osram Licht (FRA:OSR) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($47.67) price target on Osram Licht and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Osram Licht and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on Osram Licht and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Societe Generale set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on Osram Licht and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Osram Licht and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Osram Licht has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €51.76 ($60.19).

Shares of OSR opened at €39.71 ($46.17) on Friday. Osram Licht has a fifty-two week low of €54.80 ($63.72) and a fifty-two week high of €79.42 ($92.35).

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Specialty Lighting, Opto Semiconductors, and Lighting Solutions & Systems segments. The Specialty Lighting segment develops and produces lamps and lighting systems for the automotive sector, studio, stage and TV, and projection system applications, as well as special lamps for industrial and medical applications; produces lamps for disinfecting liquids, surfaces, and gases with UV light.

