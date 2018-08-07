Osisko gold royalties (OR) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Accern Reports

News headlines about Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Osisko gold royalties earned a media sentiment score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the basic materials company an impact score of 47.0455076216806 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Osisko gold royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Osisko gold royalties traded down $0.18, hitting $8.98, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 27,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 12.83 and a quick ratio of 12.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.14, a PEG ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.52. Osisko gold royalties has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $14.39.

Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $137.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.15 million. Osisko gold royalties had a positive return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 13.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 640.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. research analysts expect that Osisko gold royalties will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. Osisko gold royalties’s dividend payout ratio is 107.14%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold and silver mine; and a silver stream on the Gibraltar mine, all located in Canada.

