Ormat Technologies, Inc. (ORA) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,543,463 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,020,000 after purchasing an additional 59,441 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,207,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 43,403 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 220,496 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,432,000 after purchasing an additional 20,092 shares during the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ORA opened at $53.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $70.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.40.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.09). Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 24.00% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $184.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Ormat Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Erez Klein sold 4,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $224,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Roth Capital set a $67.00 target price on shares of Ormat Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business worldwide. The company operates through Electricity and Product segments. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity. This segment also offers energy storage, demand response, and energy management related services.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.