Orion Energy Systems (OESX) Issues Earnings Results

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02), reports. Orion Energy Systems had a negative net margin of 21.77% and a negative return on equity of 41.20%.

Shares of Orion Energy Systems stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $0.97. 3,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,167. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 0.72. Orion Energy Systems has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.79.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OESX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. HC Wainwright set a $2.00 price target on Orion Energy Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th.

In other news, CFO William T. Hull bought 39,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.90 per share, for a total transaction of $35,350.20. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 900,000 shares in the company, valued at $810,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Scott A. Green bought 29,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.05 per share, for a total transaction of $31,087.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 504,764 shares in the company, valued at $530,002.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 199,457 shares of company stock worth $188,755 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

