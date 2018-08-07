Origin Sport (ORS) Price Hits $0.0610

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. Origin Sport has a total market cap of $2.41 million and $2.40 million worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded 37.5% lower against the dollar. One Origin Sport token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0610 or 0.00000924 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

APIS (APIS) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001702 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 38.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00013046 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Bytecent (BYC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003666 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Origin Sport Profile

Origin Sport uses the hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,429,498 tokens. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport . Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io

Origin Sport Token Trading

Origin Sport can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Sport should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Sport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

