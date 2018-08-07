O’Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) Chairman David E. Oreilly Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.56, for a total value of $776,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

David E. Oreilly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 20th, David E. Oreilly sold 77,496 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.18, for a total value of $22,022,813.28.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $315.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a one year low of $186.82 and a one year high of $315.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 229.48% and a net margin of 13.42%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $274.00 price objective on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. BidaskClub cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 30.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 59,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,154,000 after purchasing an additional 13,870 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.0% in the second quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 363,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $99,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,198 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,441,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $394,273,000 after purchasing an additional 62,889 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 28.2% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 41,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,357,000 after purchasing an additional 9,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth $204,000. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts, driveline parts, and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, wiper blades, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

