Oramed Pharmaceuticals (ORMP) Earns Daily News Impact Score of 0.15

Media stories about Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Oramed Pharmaceuticals earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the biotechnology company an impact score of 46.6876598411196 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals traded down $0.06, reaching $4.94, during trading on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat. 93,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,698. The company has a market capitalization of $88.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.39. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $11.34.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.61 million. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 63.20% and a negative net margin of 204.00%. equities analysts anticipate that Oramed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORMP. ValuEngine downgraded Oramed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. HC Wainwright set a $25.00 price target on Oramed Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Oramed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an analog for GLP-1 gastrointestinal hormone, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

