Oppenheimer Weighs in on The Carlyle Group LP’s Q3 2018 Earnings (CG)

The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) – Analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for The Carlyle Group in a report issued on Wednesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer analyst L. Rudary now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.72. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The Carlyle Group’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.57 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $840.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

CG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. BidaskClub raised The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $23.95 on Monday. The Carlyle Group has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $25.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 305.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the second quarter worth approximately $145,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Palo Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 42.41% of the company’s stock.

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 2,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total value of $251,797,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Pamela L. Bentley sold 14,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $344,549.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,015.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,329,197 shares of company stock valued at $253,721,987.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.12%.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group LP is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments in Fintech sector. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

