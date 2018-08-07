Oppenheimer Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Generac in a report issued on Wednesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.01. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Generac’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $4.15 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. Generac had a return on equity of 48.42% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $494.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

GNRC has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Generac from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Generac in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Generac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.98.

NYSE GNRC opened at $55.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.49. Generac has a fifty-two week low of $35.94 and a fifty-two week high of $56.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $1,104,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 875,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,363,187.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Russell S. Minick sold 14,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $755,532.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,440.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,662 shares of company stock valued at $3,894,533 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in Generac by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 208,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,333,000 after acquiring an additional 48,406 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Generac during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,320,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Generac during the fourth quarter valued at about $311,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Generac by 9.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 247,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,345,000 after acquiring an additional 21,391 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Generac during the first quarter valued at about $8,794,000. 98.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other engine powered products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

