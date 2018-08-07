Oppenheimer Reiterates Buy Rating for Apollo Global Management LLC Class A (APO)

Oppenheimer reissued their buy rating on shares of Apollo Global Management LLC Class A (NYSE:APO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Apollo Global Management LLC Class A from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management LLC Class A from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Global Management LLC Class A from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management LLC Class A from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Apollo Global Management LLC Class A from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apollo Global Management LLC Class A currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.10.

NYSE:APO opened at $34.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.21. Apollo Global Management LLC Class A has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $37.35.

Apollo Global Management LLC Class A (NYSE:APO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $449.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.66 million. Apollo Global Management LLC Class A had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 47.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management LLC Class A will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management LLC Class A’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Apollo Global Management LLC Class A’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.58%.

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $547,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director A B. Krongard acquired 1,800 shares of Apollo Global Management LLC Class A stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.38 per share, with a total value of $54,684.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management LLC Class A during the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management LLC Class A during the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management LLC Class A during the second quarter worth approximately $241,000. Granite Springs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management LLC Class A during the first quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management LLC Class A during the first quarter worth approximately $277,000. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management LLC Class A

Apollo Global Management LLC is a global alternative investment manager, which provides private equity, credit-oriented capital markets, and real estate. The company raises, invests and manages funds on pension and endowment funds as well as other institutional and individual investors. It operates through three business segments: Private Equity, Credit, and Real Estate.

