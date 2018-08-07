Oppenheimer Raises Teladoc (TDOC) Price Target to $68.00

Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer from $59.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Thursday. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TDOC. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Teladoc to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Teladoc from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Teladoc in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Teladoc in a report on Monday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Teladoc from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Teladoc has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.21.

TDOC traded down $2.75 on Thursday, reaching $62.50. 1,095,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,657,173. Teladoc has a one year low of $27.30 and a one year high of $71.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The health services provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.01. Teladoc had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. The company had revenue of $94.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Teladoc will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Teladoc news, President Peter A. Mcclennen sold 91,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $5,996,180.48. Following the transaction, the president now owns 61,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,059,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $1,652,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,752,624.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 246,911 shares of company stock worth $15,515,054 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. Global Thematic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,465,000. Summit Partners L P purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,772,000. Westwood Management Corp IL grew its position in shares of Teladoc by 1,342.6% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 585,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000,000 after buying an additional 545,100 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in shares of Teladoc by 997.2% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 515,694 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $20,782,000 after buying an additional 468,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,906,000.

Teladoc, Inc provides telehealth services worldwide. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

