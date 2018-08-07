Oppenheimer Raises Fortinet (FTNT) Price Target to $82.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FTNT. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an overweight rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortinet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Fortinet from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet to $69.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.14.

Fortinet traded down $0.13, hitting $73.63, during trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 2,627,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,439,539. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $35.44 and a 1-year high of $75.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.55.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.22. Fortinet had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $441.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total value of $3,025,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,562,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,181,442.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 165,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total transaction of $12,173,225.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,694,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,577,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 247,464 shares of company stock valued at $17,091,773 in the last quarter. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in Fortinet by 4,071.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fortinet by 544.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,158 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, automated, and integrated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and WAN acceleration; and FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of products, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solution for enterprises and service providers.

