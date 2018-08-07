Oppenheimer Analysts Give K2M Group (KTWO) a $25.00 Price Target

Oppenheimer set a $25.00 target price on K2M Group (NASDAQ:KTWO) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded K2M Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on K2M Group from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded K2M Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. ValuEngine upgraded K2M Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on K2M Group in a report on Thursday, May 31st. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.45.

K2M Group traded down $0.33, hitting $21.77, on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. 349,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,125. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $959.04 million, a PE ratio of -25.02 and a beta of 1.45. K2M Group has a twelve month low of $16.44 and a twelve month high of $24.43.

K2M Group (NASDAQ:KTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $73.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.85 million. K2M Group had a negative return on equity of 16.30% and a negative net margin of 14.49%. K2M Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. research analysts forecast that K2M Group will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of K2M Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,897 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its position in K2M Group by 27.1% during the second quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 237,603 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 50,721 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in K2M Group during the second quarter worth approximately $405,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in K2M Group by 32.7% during the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 733,489 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $16,521,000 after purchasing an additional 180,589 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Management Corp IL boosted its position in K2M Group by 13.5% during the second quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 42,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period.

K2M Group Holdings, Inc, a medical device company, provides spine and minimally invasive solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers implants, disposables, and instruments primarily to hospitals for use by spine surgeons to treat spinal pathologies, such as deformity, trauma, and tumor.

