Opko Health (OPK) Lifted to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on OPK. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Opko Health from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Opko Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Opko Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Opko Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.21.

Shares of Opko Health traded up $0.09, reaching $5.89, during trading hours on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. The company had a trading volume of 6,819,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,179,698. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -20.31 and a beta of 1.81. Opko Health has a 12-month low of $2.66 and a 12-month high of $7.24.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $254.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.90 million. Opko Health had a negative net margin of 31.27% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. research analysts anticipate that Opko Health will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $455,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,528,892.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased 552,719 shares of company stock worth $2,487,130 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPK. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Opko Health in the first quarter worth approximately $8,873,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Opko Health by 95.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,178,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,216 shares during the last quarter. RK Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Opko Health in the second quarter worth approximately $4,822,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Opko Health by 1,075.2% in the first quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 640,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Opko Health by 800.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 605,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after buying an additional 538,349 shares in the last quarter. 23.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates Bio-Reference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services in the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases.

