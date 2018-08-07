ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) Holdings Cut by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 12,150.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities set a $73.00 target price on shares of ONEOK and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

ONEOK opened at $67.51 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $28.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.02. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.65 and a fifty-two week high of $71.99.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 14.70%. equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 180.68%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, through its general partner interests in ONEOK Partners, L.P., engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

See Also: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.