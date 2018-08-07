OncoCyte (OCX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01.

OncoCyte opened at $2.25 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com. OncoCyte has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $7.64.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OncoCyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer.

