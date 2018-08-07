On Deck Capital (ONDK) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 7th. Analysts expect On Deck Capital to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter.

On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. On Deck Capital had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $90.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect On Deck Capital to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE ONDK opened at $6.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 28.81, a current ratio of 28.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. On Deck Capital has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $8.21. The company has a market capitalization of $505.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.94 and a beta of 1.51.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ONDK. TheStreet upgraded shares of On Deck Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of On Deck Capital in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of On Deck Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of On Deck Capital in a research note on Monday, June 18th. They issued a “weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of On Deck Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. On Deck Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.55.

In other news, CEO Noah Breslow acquired 8,000 shares of On Deck Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.85 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 528,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,092,280.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Neil E. Wolfson acquired 5,000 shares of On Deck Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.07 per share, for a total transaction of $30,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 194,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,768.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

About On Deck Capital

On Deck Capital, Inc operates an online platform for small business lending in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers term loans and lines of credit. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

