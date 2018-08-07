Olive (OLE) Market Cap Achieves $2.80 Million

Olive (CURRENCY:OLE) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 5th. Olive has a total market cap of $2.80 million and $567,469.00 worth of Olive was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Olive has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. One Olive token can now be bought for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular exchanges including TOPBTC and CoinTiger.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006109 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003449 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00013033 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014169 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000425 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00382348 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00192181 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000191 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00013465 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Olive Token Profile

Olive’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 255,006,242 tokens. Olive’s official Twitter account is @OliveCoinOLE . The official website for Olive is www.olivecoin.co

Olive Token Trading

Olive can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC and CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Olive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Olive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Olive using one of the exchanges listed above.

