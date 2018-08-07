OLD Republic International Corp Grows Position in Entergy Co. (ETR)

OLD Republic International Corp lifted its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 366,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,000 shares during the period. OLD Republic International Corp’s holdings in Entergy were worth $29,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Entergy during the second quarter worth $1,529,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Entergy by 32.6% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 585,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,327,000 after buying an additional 144,000 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Entergy by 117.2% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 69,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,615,000 after buying an additional 37,500 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Entergy by 10.7% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Entergy by 252.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 721,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,327,000 after buying an additional 517,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Entergy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.71.

Entergy opened at $83.45 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat . The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $71.95 and a 1 year high of $87.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.51.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.48. Entergy had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 8th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 49.44%.

In other Entergy news, insider Phillip R. May, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total value of $39,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,420,580. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

