Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (OLBK) Position Lessened by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its holdings in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) by 50.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,785 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,190 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.09% of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 116.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) in the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) in the first quarter worth about $234,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 22.0% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 55.8% in the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 23,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 8,470 shares during the period. 37.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) news, Director Stephen J. Deadrick bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.23 per share, for a total transaction of $34,230.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,853.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Thomas sold 2,300 shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $79,281.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,605,173.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 5,840 shares of company stock valued at $203,511 and sold 72,356 shares valued at $2,505,960. Company insiders own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on OLBK. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 21st. Finally, Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.63.

Shares of OLBK opened at $33.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $26.01 and a one year high of $35.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 0.30.

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $26.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.90 million. sell-side analysts predict that Old Line Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) Company Profile

Old Line Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Line Bank that provides banking products and services to small and medium size businesses, entrepreneurs, professionals, consumers, and high net worth clients. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including demand, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

