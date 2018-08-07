OGE Energy (OGE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter.

OGE Energy opened at $36.36 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.66. OGE Energy has a 12-month low of $29.59 and a 12-month high of $37.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th were issued a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 9th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.27%.

OGE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 9th. ValuEngine downgraded OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.29.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. The company operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

