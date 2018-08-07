Oddo Bhf Analysts Give Patrizia Immobilien (P1Z) a €24.55 Price Target

Patrizia Immobilien (SWX:P1Z) has been assigned a €24.55 ($28.55) price objective by analysts at Oddo Bhf in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Nord/LB set a €19.00 ($22.09) price target on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. equinet set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Warburg Research set a €22.40 ($26.05) price target on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Patrizia Immobilien presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €22.58 ($26.25).

Patrizia Immobilien remained flat at $€24.26 ($28.21) on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. Patrizia Immobilien has a one year low of €17.00 ($19.77) and a one year high of €24.34 ($28.30).

