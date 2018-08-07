Obsidian Energy Ltd (OBE) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in Obsidian Energy Ltd (NYSE:OBE) (TSE:PWT) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 638,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 42,892 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Obsidian Energy were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adalta Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Obsidian Energy by 7.2% during the first quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 740,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 49,427 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in shares of Obsidian Energy by 25.0% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 250,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Obsidian Energy by 155.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 464,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 282,600 shares during the period. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Obsidian Energy by 25.9% in the first quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,586,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 326,000 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Obsidian Energy in the fourth quarter worth $708,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OBE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Obsidian Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Obsidian Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.65.

Obsidian Energy stock opened at $1.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Obsidian Energy Ltd has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $1.44.

Obsidian Energy (NYSE:OBE) (TSE:PWT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $91.79 million during the quarter. Obsidian Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 59.90%. equities research analysts predict that Obsidian Energy Ltd will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Obsidian Energy Company Profile

Obsidian Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in western Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Cardium development area that covers an area of approximately 450 net sections of developed and undeveloped land located in west central Alberta; Peace River development area covering an area of 235 net sections of developed and undeveloped land located in northwestern Alberta; and Viking development area that covers an area of approximately 170 net sections of developed and undeveloped land located in Eastern Alberta.

