Obalon Therapeutics Inc (OBLN) Receives $8.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Obalon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OBLN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.33.

A number of brokerages have commented on OBLN. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Obalon Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Obalon Therapeutics from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities raised shares of Obalon Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Obalon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Obalon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Get Obalon Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Obalon Therapeutics traded up $0.04, reaching $1.67, on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,616. Obalon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $10.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of -2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.06). Obalon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 72.76% and a negative net margin of 205.20%. The business had revenue of $2.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 million. analysts expect that Obalon Therapeutics will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OBLN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Obalon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $1,571,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its holdings in shares of Obalon Therapeutics by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 315,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 67,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Obalon Therapeutics by 170.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 13,309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

Obalon Therapeutics Company Profile

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc, a vertically integrated medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat obese and overweight people by facilitating weight loss. It offers the Obalon balloon system designed to provide weight loss in obese patients. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Further Reading: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Obalon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obalon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.