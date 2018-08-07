NxStage Medical, Inc. (NXTM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $105.35 Million

Analysts forecast that NxStage Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTM) will announce $105.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for NxStage Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $103.40 million to $107.85 million. NxStage Medical reported sales of $96.22 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NxStage Medical will report full-year sales of $430.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $426.10 million to $436.79 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $467.80 million per share, with estimates ranging from $467.30 million to $468.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NxStage Medical.

NxStage Medical (NASDAQ:NXTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). NxStage Medical had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a negative return on equity of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $107.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.95 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NXTM shares. BidaskClub raised NxStage Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut NxStage Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NxStage Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of NxStage Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,390,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in NxStage Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $1,038,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG bought a new position in NxStage Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $74,411,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in NxStage Medical by 11.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its stake in NxStage Medical by 3.9% in the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 349,830 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,697,000 after purchasing an additional 13,240 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NXTM stock opened at $28.08 on Friday. NxStage Medical has a 1 year low of $22.70 and a 1 year high of $29.93.

About NxStage Medical

NxStage Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets products and services for patients suffering from chronic or acute kidney failure. Its primary product includes the System One, a portable hemodialysis system, which is used primarily for home hemodialysis and a range of dialysis therapies to deliver in the home setting.

