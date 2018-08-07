Nvwm LLC Grows Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO)

Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth $103,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth $104,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2,608.7% in the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8,077.8% in the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.71, for a total transaction of $10,885,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 272,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,243,680.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick M. Durbin sold 20,550 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.87, for a total value of $4,806,028.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 118,256 shares of company stock valued at $25,931,701. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

TMO opened at $233.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $93.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.13. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.07 and a 1 year high of $235.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 7.17%.

Several analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $228.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Leerink Swann raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $239.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.92.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

