NV5 Global (NVEE) PT Set at $95.00 by Seaport Global Securities

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) has been assigned a $95.00 price objective by stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Seaport Global Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 11.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NVEE. ValuEngine upgraded NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Roth Capital boosted their target price on NV5 Global from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Sidoti upgraded NV5 Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.60.

Shares of NV5 Global opened at $85.00 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $933.98 million, a PE ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. NV5 Global has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $85.90.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $104.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.45 million. equities analysts anticipate that NV5 Global will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Dickerson Wright sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $690,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael P. Rama sold 2,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total value of $123,739.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,749 shares in the company, valued at $1,856,932.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,449 shares of company stock worth $2,468,472. 25.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 14.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 20.4% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 18.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 51.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 12.1% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.30% of the company’s stock.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

