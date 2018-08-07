NV5 Global Inc (NVEE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $101.40 Million

Equities analysts expect NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) to announce $101.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NV5 Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $100.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $102.80 million. NV5 Global posted sales of $91.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that NV5 Global will report full year sales of $396.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $390.53 million to $402.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $427.10 million per share. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NV5 Global.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $104.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.45 million. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 7.64%.

Several research analysts recently commented on NVEE shares. Sidoti raised NV5 Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, June 15th. BidaskClub raised NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on NV5 Global from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NV5 Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.80.

Shares of NV5 Global opened at $85.00 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $859.79 million, a P/E ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.17. NV5 Global has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $85.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

In other NV5 Global news, VP Richard Tong sold 1,400 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $84,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,225,683.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 6,637 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $398,618.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,449 shares of company stock valued at $2,468,472. Company insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 2,003.7% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 6,792.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the second quarter valued at $203,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 56.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the period. 56.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

