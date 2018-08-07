NuWave Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Altria Group Inc (MO)

NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,044,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,049,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 62.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Altria Group opened at $60.21 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a market capitalization of $112.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.65. Altria Group Inc has a one year low of $53.91 and a one year high of $74.38.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 42.00% and a return on equity of 48.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.84%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Consumer Edge started coverage on Altria Group in a report on Monday, June 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.31 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $70.00 target price on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Altria Group from $78.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.61.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

