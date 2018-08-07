NuWave Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM)

NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADM. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 9,164.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,020,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987,641 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,322,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598,337 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the 1st quarter valued at $28,649,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 222.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 881,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,216,000 after purchasing an additional 607,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the 1st quarter valued at $25,887,000. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.62.

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, VP John P. Stott sold 1,294 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total transaction of $60,856.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,561.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Ambrose Michael D sold 100,151 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $4,841,299.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 234,053 shares in the company, valued at $11,314,122.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 119,445 shares of company stock worth $5,780,843. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Archer Daniels Midland opened at $49.95 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.59. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a twelve month low of $38.59 and a twelve month high of $49.99. The firm has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 1.03.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Archer Daniels Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.14%.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Oilseeds, and Origination. The company offers oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley; and structured trade finance, as well as processes wheat into wheat flour.

