NuWave Investment Management LLC Has $133,000 Position in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (STI)

NuWave Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SunTrust Banks were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STI. Argent Trust Co increased its position in shares of SunTrust Banks by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of SunTrust Banks by 43.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SunTrust Banks by 28.0% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SunTrust Banks by 18.2% during the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 18,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SunTrust Banks by 35.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 63,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 16,344 shares in the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on STI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of SunTrust Banks from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “$72.58” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SunTrust Banks from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “$72.58” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of SunTrust Banks in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SunTrust Banks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.13.

In other news, EVP Jerome T. Lienhard sold 8,750 shares of SunTrust Banks stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.06, for a total transaction of $604,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,857,288.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Frank P. Scruggs, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.01 per share, for a total transaction of $69,010.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,501 shares in the company, valued at $586,654.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SunTrust Banks stock opened at $72.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.96 and a 1-year high of $73.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. SunTrust Banks had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. equities analysts expect that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SunTrust Banks declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, and institutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

