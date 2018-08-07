NuWave Investment Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ)

NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group increased its stake in Nasdaq by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 5,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Nasdaq by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 6,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its stake in Nasdaq by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NDAQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. BidaskClub lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “$95.59” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Monday, April 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.71.

Shares of Nasdaq opened at $91.49 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com . Nasdaq Inc has a one year low of $71.65 and a one year high of $96.19. The stock has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 18.13%. The firm had revenue of $615.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Nasdaq Inc will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 43.35%.

In other news, Director Lars Wedenborn sold 2,097 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.89, for a total transaction of $192,693.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.42, for a total value of $178,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

