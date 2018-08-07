NutriSystem (NTRI) Stock Price Up 10.4%

NutriSystem Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRI)’s share price rose 10.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $43.65 and last traded at $43.50. Approximately 1,689,449 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 905,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.40.

NTRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered NutriSystem from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NutriSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NutriSystem in a research report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital set a $48.00 price target on shares of NutriSystem and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of NutriSystem from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. NutriSystem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.32.

NutriSystem (NASDAQ:NTRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. NutriSystem had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 43.29%. The firm had revenue of $191.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that NutriSystem Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 8th. NutriSystem’s payout ratio is currently 51.02%.

In related news, Director Jay Herratti sold 1,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $77,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael P. Monahan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $800,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,902,695.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NutriSystem by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,071,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,734,000 after acquiring an additional 252,143 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in NutriSystem by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,138,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,695,000 after acquiring an additional 237,914 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in NutriSystem by 1,457.1% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 545,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,688,000 after acquiring an additional 510,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in NutriSystem by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 442,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,916,000 after acquiring an additional 26,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in NutriSystem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,413,000.

NutriSystem Company Profile

Nutrisystem, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides weight management products and services for women and men in the United States. The company offers weight loss programs that consist primarily of a pre-packaged food program, digital tools, and counseling. It also provides Nutrisystem Lean13 program, which provides weight loss, and support and counseling services; the South Beach Diet, a weight-loss program; and Nutrisystem 5-day kit, a ?D' kit that offers individuals with or at risk of type 2 diabetes.

