NutriSystem (NTRI) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Shows

News headlines about NutriSystem (NASDAQ:NTRI) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. NutriSystem earned a news impact score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the company an impact score of 47.712557185844 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

NutriSystem traded down $0.50, hitting $42.70, during trading hours on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 24,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,143. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.32. NutriSystem has a 1 year low of $26.06 and a 1 year high of $60.80.

NutriSystem (NASDAQ:NTRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $191.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.07 million. NutriSystem had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 43.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. research analysts predict that NutriSystem will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. NutriSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.02%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NutriSystem from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NutriSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NutriSystem in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NutriSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of NutriSystem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

In other NutriSystem news, Director Jay Herratti sold 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $77,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael P. Monahan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $800,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,902,695.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NutriSystem Company Profile

Nutrisystem, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides weight management products and services for women and men in the United States. The company offers weight loss programs that consist primarily of a pre-packaged food program, digital tools, and counseling. It also provides Nutrisystem Lean13 program, which provides weight loss, and support and counseling services; the South Beach Diet, a weight-loss program; and Nutrisystem 5-day kit, a ?D' kit that offers individuals with or at risk of type 2 diabetes.

