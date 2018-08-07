Nutrien (NTR) PT Set at $64.00 by Stephens

Stephens set a $64.00 target price on Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NTR has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nutrien from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Nutrien from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.33.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Shares of Nutrien opened at $57.88 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Nutrien has a one year low of $40.41 and a one year high of $58.70.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.08. Nutrien had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Nutrien’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Nutrien will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 253.2% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nutrien in the second quarter worth $161,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Nutrien in the second quarter worth $199,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien in the second quarter worth $200,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Nutrien in the second quarter worth $203,000. 63.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients worldwide. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and solid and liquid phosphate fertilizers; and phosphate feed, ammonium sulfate, and industrial acid products. It also retails seeds, crop protection and crop nutrient products, merchandise products, and agronomic services through operating 1,500 retail locations.

Recommended Story: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.