Nutrien (NTR) Earns “Hold” Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their hold rating on shares of Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) in a report issued on Friday morning. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $54.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Nutrien from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, June 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Nutrien from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Nutrien from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Nutrien from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.87.

Nutrien opened at $57.46 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. Nutrien has a twelve month low of $40.41 and a twelve month high of $58.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $35.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.20, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.67.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.08. Nutrien had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Nutrien will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 177.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,677,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351,420 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 26.1% in the second quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 787,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,803,000 after purchasing an additional 162,910 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 194,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 13.8% in the second quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,508,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the second quarter worth about $699,000. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients worldwide. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and solid and liquid phosphate fertilizers; and phosphate feed, ammonium sulfate, and industrial acid products. It also retails seeds, crop protection and crop nutrient products, merchandise products, and agronomic services through operating 1,500 retail locations.

