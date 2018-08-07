NuStar Energy (NS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $486.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.32 million. NuStar Energy had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 10.87%. NuStar Energy’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:NS traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.71. 3,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,439. NuStar Energy has a 12 month low of $19.22 and a 12 month high of $42.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 41.69 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 6th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 375.00%.
In other news, Director William E. Greehey acquired 413,736 shares of NuStar Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.17 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,999.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,486,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,277,623.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
About NuStar Energy
NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in Texas. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.
Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?
Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.