NuStar Energy (NS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $486.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.32 million. NuStar Energy had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 10.87%. NuStar Energy’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:NS traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.71. 3,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,439. NuStar Energy has a 12 month low of $19.22 and a 12 month high of $42.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 41.69 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 6th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 375.00%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NS. ValuEngine upgraded NuStar Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on NuStar Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on NuStar Energy from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.67.

In other news, Director William E. Greehey acquired 413,736 shares of NuStar Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.17 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,999.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,486,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,277,623.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in Texas. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

