Numis Securities Reaffirms Hold Rating for INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP Common Stock (IHG)

INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP Common Stock (LON:IHG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Numis Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

IHG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($58.25) price objective on shares of INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP Common Stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP Common Stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP Common Stock from GBX 4,400 ($56.96) to GBX 4,500 ($58.25) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP Common Stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP Common Stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,573.08 ($59.20).

Get INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP Common Stock alerts:

Shares of LON:IHG opened at GBX 4,674 ($60.50) on Tuesday. INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP Common Stock has a 52 week low of GBX 3,656 ($47.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,944 ($64.00).

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, Kimpton, Hotel Indigo, EVEN, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites brands.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.