Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS) President Ryan S. Napierski Sells 10,000 Shares

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) President Ryan S. Napierski sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 74,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,968,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises traded down $2.96, hitting $82.43, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 774,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,801. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.50 and a 52-week high of $88.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.18. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $704.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.20%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $98.00 price target on Nu Skin Enterprises and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,207,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,033,000 after acquiring an additional 32,439 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 8.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 817,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,881,000 after acquiring an additional 60,894 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 669,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,243 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 427,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,480,000 after acquiring an additional 10,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 937.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 422,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,113,000 after acquiring an additional 381,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems and targeted treatment products, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic, personal care, and hair care products.

See Also: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.