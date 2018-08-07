NRG Energy (NRG) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Citigroup currently has $38.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NRG Energy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on NRG Energy from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut NRG Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.20.

NRG Energy traded up $0.71, hitting $34.02, during trading hours on Monday, Marketbeat reports. 154,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,128,605. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. NRG Energy has a one year low of $22.90 and a one year high of $35.17. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 1.02.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.55). NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 9.30% and a positive return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. NRG Energy’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that NRG Energy will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.01%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidant Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 9,972.7% during the 2nd quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 2,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 313.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $168,000.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. The company is involved in the generation of electricity using fossil fuel and nuclear sources. The company provides electricity to 2.9 million residential, commercial, and industrial consumers; system power, distributed generation, solar and wind products, backup generation, storage and distributed solar, demand response, energy efficiency, and on-site energy solutions; and carbon management and specialty services.

